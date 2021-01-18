Hearts coach Kosta Papic delighted with 'progressing team' after victory over Eleven Wonders

Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic

Accra Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic is happy to secure another victory with the team after their 2-0 win over Techiman Eleven Wonders on Sunday.

Manaf Umar and Victory Aidoo scored at either side of half time to send the Phobians fourth on the league table.



"In my opinion, we are progressing. Not creating so many chances like I am expecting but we are progressing on the playing style," he said after the game.



"When our players come back from injury, we will have strong competition and that will make the team even much stronger and we will perform better," he added.



"At least three points for us is very important till we catch those who are up. It's very important for us at this crucial moment and I am very happy that we got it."

The Accra-based club are now four games without defeat after victories over King Faisal, Bechem United, and Eleven Wonders. They were however held by Elmina Sharks before last night's game.



Kosta Papic's only defeat as coach of the club this season was in Dormaa against Aduana Stars.



Hearts next travel to Berekum to play Chelsea.