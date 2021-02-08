Hearts coach Kosta Papic disappointed in 1-1 draw against Legon Cities

Hearts of Oak head coach, Kosta Papic

Hearts of Oak head coach, Kosta Papic, says he is disappointed with his team’s result against Legon Cities on matchday 13 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

Kwadwo Obeng Junior late strike ensured Hearts of Oak avoided a third defeat in a row against Legon Cities.



Hearts heading into the game had lost to Great Olympics and Medeama and needed to bounce back to winning ways.



Legon Cities scored the first goal of the game through Jonah Attuqaye after Abdul Umar Manaf had missed a penalty for the Phobians.



Kwadwo Obeng Junior scored late in the game to salvage a point for the Phobians.



Speaking to the media after the game Kosta Papic said, “It was not a fair result at all. Three matches and we haven’t scored a goal and the penalty was not good for us. We will manage and come better in our next match.



“When you are criticizing the team you must criticize everybody and not just one person. It’s a long term project we are working here at Hearts of Oak. We are going to prepare with the two weeks break. I am very disappointed at this result”

Legon Cities head coach Bashiru Hayford was impressed with the performance of his players after the game.



“The game came to a point we thought we had won. We came as underdogs and thankfully we managed to get this result. Those who started the game have done very well.



“As at now we have seen the strength and weaknesses of the team and hopefully in the second round we will play good football”.



Week 13 results



Karela United 0-2 Asante Kotoko



AshGold 0-1 Liberty

Bechem 3-1 Great Olympics



Aduana 1-0 WAFA



Eleven Wonders 0-2 Dreams



Inter Allies 0-2 Ebusua Dwarfs