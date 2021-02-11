Hearts coach Kosta Papic urges fans to be patient, says team will come good

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic, has asked fans to be patient with him and the playing body, as the team tries to turn around their recent slump in form.

The Phobians began life under Papic in grand style, going unbeaten in their first 7 matches under the Serbian.



However, Accra Hearts of Oak has struggled in recent weeks with no win in their last four games, scoring only once in the process.



Papic believes the recent results are in the past, and the focus is now on turning things around in their next game against Ebusua Dwarfs.

“It’s not necessary to criticize players now and apportion blame. It’s not important what has happened, what’s important is what will happen,” Papic told Happy FM.



“We know that we can come back from this. But we must work; physically, psychologically, we must work."



“But we need time to be able to get back to playing the way we want. Nothing good comes overnight. We need time,” he said.