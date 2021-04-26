Hearts coach Samuel Boadu insists 'tactical substitutions' made the difference against Karela

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has revealed that his second-half substitutes made the difference in the game against Karela United.

The Phobians were down by a goal when the gaffer introduced winger Mitchelle Sarpong and forward Isaac Mensah.



The coach had earlier replaced Victor Aidoo with Kwadwo Obeng Jnr, who grabbed the equalizer five minutes to stoppage time.



The trio impressed and Obeng Jnr nearly snatched a winner in closing minutes.



"Both teams played well, we had lots of possession and we held the ball more in the first half. It's unfortunate they scored first from a defensive mistake but we came strongly to cancel their goal," said the coach.



"Bringing in Obeng, Sarpong, and Mensah was a tactical decision and you see it aided in us equalizing. We could have finished the game in the last few minutes with two chances but it's unfortunate," he added.

The draw leaves Hearts third on the league table, just two points behind leaders Medeama SC, the gaffer's former club.



Coach Samuel Boadu has called on the fans to keep supporting them as they chase their first title in a decade.



"For our fans, l am asking that they keep supporting and praying for the team, Management, and Board Members. We will get there," he concluded.



Accra Hearts of Oak will next travel to Dawu to play Dreams FC on matchday 22.