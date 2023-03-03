0
Hearts coach Slavko Matic calls for fair officiating ahead of Asante Kotoko clash

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic is concerned that poor officiating could cause his team to lose to Asante Kotoko this weekend.

The Phobians are scheduled to lock horns with the Porcupine Warriors this weekend in a Week 20 encounter of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

Ahead of the Super Clash, Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic says he is confident his boys can get a win for the team.

His only worry is that officiating may go against his team as has happened in recent games.

“Next game will show if we’re ready to be champions or not. A win against Kotoko is possible but with officiating like this, there could be problems.

"I was waiting for reactions but no reactions, this is not the first time and I’m very disappointed with this things,” Coach Slavko Matic bemoaned.

The game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko is scheduled to be played on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

