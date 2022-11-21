1
Menu
Sports

Hearts come from behind to draw with Dreams FC

Hearts Dreams 610x400 Hearts of Oak players

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Accra Hearts of Oak rallied from two goals down to level the scores against Dreams Fc at the Accra Sports Stadium in their match day 8 clash.

The away side started the game on the front foot as David Van Dijk scored the opening goal for Dreams FC in the 14th minute of the game.

Hearts of Oak were awoken by the goal they conceded as Junior Kaaba won a free kick but Hearts wasted the foul.

The host Hearts of Oak had numerous goal-scoring opportunities to have levelled but could not make it count.

After recess, the away side Dreams FC added the second goal through David Van Dijk to make it 2-0 for Dreams FC.

Hearts of Oak mounted constant pressure on the Dreams FC defence and they finally buckled as Collins Boah scored an own goal in the 75th minute.

Benjamin Yorke scored a bullet of a shot from outside the penalty box in the 90th minute to make it 2-2.

In other results

Legon Cities 0-1 Bibiani Goldstars

King Faisal 2-1 Accra Lions

Samartex 1-0 Karela Utd

Medeama SC 1-0 Kotoku Royals

B. Chelsea 1-0 Olympics

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar