Hearts defender William Dankyi delighted to make his first appearance of the season

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, William Dankyi

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, William Dankyi, has expressed joy after making his first appearance in the ongoing campaign against Bechem United over the weekend.

William Dankyi was handed his first start of the season by coach Kosta Papic after making the matchday squad for the week seven fixture.



The former Liberty Professionals wing-back has struggled to make it to the first team following fierce competition from Congolese left-back Raddy Ovouka.



"Feels good to be back for the first time in many games. I’m glad and grateful to God, and to anyone who believed in me and supported me," he posted on Twitter.

"Surely, there’s always a destination after the long journey, just don’t sleep on your level because there’s beauty in the struggles," he added.





