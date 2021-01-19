Hearts defender William Dankyi opens up on his performance against Eleven Wonders

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, William Dankyi

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, William Dankyi, has said that he was impressed with his performance in his team's win over Techiman Eleven Wonders last Sunday.

The Phobians defeated the Techiman based outfit 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 9 of the Ghana Premier League.



Goals from Manaf Umar and Victor Aidoo settled the encounter.



Dankyi, who has been sidelined to the bench due to the availability of Congolese left-back Raddy Ovouka was deployed into the midfield and he excelled.

In the encounter, he has adjudged the most valuable player after an excellent display.



Speaking after the game, he said, “I did very well, that is all I can say.”



Reacting to his side victory, he said, “We really trained for this game, we were determined so we just putting in our best,” he concluded.