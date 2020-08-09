Hearts delegation in attendance at Benjamin Afutu’s late mother’s funeral

Click for Market Deals →
A delegation from Hearts of Oak was in attendance at the funeral of the mother of their midfielder Benjamin Afutu on Saturday.
Chief Executive Officer of the club, Mr. Fredrick Moore led a delegation to pay their final respects to the player’s late mother, Madam Emelia Tetteh.
Madam Emelia Tetteh, 72, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Royal Hospital, Akweteyman in Accra after battling an ailment for some time.
The funeral service for the late Madam Emelia Tetteh took place at James Town, Ashaabi Heena, opposite the James Town Police Station, Accra.
She was buried at the Awudome cemetery for burial.
????| A strong Hearts of Oak representation mourns with our player, Benjamin Afutu whose mother is being laid to rest today.
— Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) August 8, 2020
????????????#AHOSC pic.twitter.com/aXVj5ElrlL
