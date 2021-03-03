Hearts express interest in red-hot King Faisal forward Kwame Peprah

Kwame Peprah, Football player

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have showed interest in signing King Faisal Babies forward Kwame Peprah.

The Phobians are reported to have written to the Kumasi based club over the availability of the in-form forward.



The Accra-based club are looking at signing the striker in the transfer window with the player attracting interest from other premier league clubs.



Dreams FC have officially written to King Faisal for the services of the attacker at the end of the season.

Kwame Peprah has been the In Sha Allah boys’ main man this season with six goals in the ongoing campaign.



New Hearts of Oak Coach Samuel Boadu is believed to be a big fan of the budding striker and would approve his signing in the window.



Hearts are looking at boosting their attack ahead of the second round of the Ghana Premier League.