Hearts forward Ademola Kuti out of coach Kosta Papic’s plans

Ademola is yet to make a competitive appearance since joining Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak’s Nigerian forward Ademola Kuti could leave the club after it was revealed he is not part of coach Kosta Papic’s plans.

The lanky attacker is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Phobians since joining the club.



But after 12 games in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, it is clear he is not going to be part of the Serbian tactician’s team.



According to Kumasi-based radio station, Oyerepa FM, Papic has told to the Nigerian striker he has no place in the current team.

It has also been disclosed that the player is not part of the list to be registered for the second round of the league.



Kosta Papic is happy to work with forwards Daniel Afriyie, Abednego Tetteh and Victor Aidoo.



The Accra based giants are having a topsy-turvy campaign, and are currently 10th on the Ghana Premier League table after back to back defeats to Olympics and Medeama.