Hearts goalie Richard Attah disappointed by the exit of talisman Joseph Esso, 4 others

Joseph Esso

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Arthur has expressed his disappointments following the departure of the club's talisman Joseph Esso.

The 23-year-old and four other players were released by the club after failing to extend their contracts.



Esso has been the club's livewire since joining them from Ebusua Dwarfs, but after three years with the Phobians, both parties decided part ways.



Christopher Bonney, Abubakar Troare, Bernard Arthur and Benjamin Agyare were the other players shown the exit by the Rainbow club.



“The exit of those players from the club pains me but we will continue to work for the club because that is our work. Hearts did not nurtured most of us, we all came from somewhere to don the rainbow jersey likewise we will leave for other opportunities,” said Attah.

“In fact, we are all sad about the news but this is the time to work hard for the Phobians,” he added.



Meanwhile, Richard Attah, after an impressive first year with the Ghanaian giants was handed a three year contract extension.



He joined the club from Elmina Sharks and as since been the first choice shot-stopper.

