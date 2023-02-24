Hearts is bigger than Kotoko in every aspect - Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, former GFA president

Board member of Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has taken swipe at the fans of the club, saying the club is bigger than any fan and they can leave in peace if they are tired of supporting the club.

His comments emerge following an audio that has leaked accusing the management of imposing players on the head coach, Slavko Matic.



Fans have called on the hierarchy of the club to sack management which comprises Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Akanbi due to their interference and the inconsistent performance of the club.



However, Dr Nyaho reacting to the demands of fans insisted the club is bigger than any fan adding that the club is even bigger than their rivals, Asante Kotoko.



According to him, the fans must rather focus on the positives rather than the negatives.



"Look at the project the club is working on. Asante Kotoko does not come close to what we are doing but in all their fans are calm," he told Asempa FM as monitored by Footballghana.com.

"You don't hear their fans agitating and demanding for the sack of a management member but Hearts of Oak fans are fond of doing that.



"Hearts of Oak is a bigger club compared to Asante Kotoko and the records are there.



"What stops them from writing to the board to express their worries? The board are always ready to welcome their suggestions and criticisms from the fans but not to go on the radio to demand the sacking of a management member.



"Any supporter who is tired of supporting can leave," he added.



Slavko Matic replaced Samuel Boadu who led the club to win five trophies in his one and half year stay at the club on a two-year deal.