Hearts is only scared of Medeama and Aduana Stars in this season’s league - NCC PRO

The NCC say Hearts of Oak's arch-rivals Asante Kotoko do not pose any threat to them

The Public Relations Officer for the National Chapters Committee (NCC), Jones Asante Mfodwo says Medeama and Aduana Stars are the only clubs capable of wrestling the Ghana Premier League title from Hearts of Oak in the upcoming season.

According to him, arch-rival Asante Kotoko does not pose any threat as the club will be focused on competing in Africa instead of targeting the league title.



Speaking on Happy Sports with George Mahamah on Happy 98.9FM, he said, “This year is our year to win the league and we have a good and competitive team to do it.



“It is our target to end the league title drought this season. It is time to break that jinx. I am only afraid of two teams in the league Medeama SC and Aduana Stars."

“Asante Kotoko is not part because Medeama and Aduana Stars have a stable team and their concentration is on the league just like us. Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold’s concentration will be divided since they will be thinking of Africa and the league”, he added.



Hearts of Oak will begin their league campaign against Aduana Stars.



The Phobians have gone a decade without winning the Ghana Premier League title since they last won it in 2009.