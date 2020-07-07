Sports News

Hearts legend Dan Quaye wanted to play for Asante Kotoko

Former Hearts of Oak defender Dan Quaye has disclosed that he wanted to play for arch-rivals Asante Kotoko but a move couldn't materialise.

Quaye, who was wanted by the Porcupine Warriors joined Hearts in 1991 and was instrumental in the club's six league title successes.



He also helped them lift the CAF Champions League in 2000 and CAF Confederation Cup in 2005.



"It is true that I wanted to play for Kotoko. After the Confederations Cup, I made steps to play for Kotoko but for some reason, it did no happen," he told Citi TV on the Tracker Show.

"I ended up being picked for the World Cup when I returned.



"I don’t regret not being able to play for Kotoko because I played for one of the biggest teams and won lots of trophies."

