Hearts management clear 2-month salary arrears of players

Accra Hearts of Oak players

The management of Accra Hearts of Oak has today settled the 2-month salary arrears of its playing body, footballghana.com can report.

The players of the Ghana Premier League giants as well as the technical staff have been owed for the months of June and July.



They will finally smile to the bank on Thursday following the payment of the salary arrears today.



Reports indicate that the management of the club earlier today sanctioned the payment of the salary arrears of the playing body and the technical team.

Though the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has presented financial challenges to clubs in the country including Hearts of Oak, the Phobians continue to pay every player what they deserved according to their contract.



In the midst of the crisis, the club is hoping football returns as soon as possible to be able to raise funds from gate proceeds to help out financially.

