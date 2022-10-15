Hearts management team should be dissolved - Ex NCC organizer

Accra Hearts of Oak team line up before a game | File photo

Mohammed Alhassan, a former NCC organizer has called for the dismissal of the current Hearts of Oak management.

According to Alhassan they are doing some infrastructure for the club but what goes on the pitch is very important.



The former organizer also said he is not happy with the sacking of coach Samuel Boadu who gave the club a league trophy after 10 years.



“Infrastructure fine but on the field 10 years the club struggled to win the league Boadu came and won the league and got other trophies. The following year he repeated a knockout so what is their problem.

"What coach is better than him (Samuel Boadu). You go and pick an untried coach the coach they brought what is his pedigree you gave him an assistant role," he said on Peace FM as monitored by footballghana.com



"How can you send an assistant coach to Africa. He hasn't had any training session with the team and you took him for the African cup. I hear people saying we will beat them (ASR Bamako) four very well Hearts of Oak spirit can do it but not with this people over there,"



"If they want to win and win big they have to do consultation big consultation with all the stakeholders we will struggle. Akanbi and the first deputy minister who was Hearts of Oak chairman they should remove them he has failed doing his time we forced him to resign I was the national organizer set the pace for him to resign and you go and bring him back,”