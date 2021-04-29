Hearts midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen returns to training

Abdul Aziz Nurudeen was welcomed by the Physical trainer W.O Tandoh

Hearts of Oak's defensive midfielder, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen on Wednesday resumed training.

He was welcomed by the Physical trainer/ welfare officer of the team, W.O Tandoh as the two went into a brief meeting before he started his session.



The physical trainer after assessing him came up with a specially designed training to ease him into the team.



Nurudeen, who got injured in the first round of the league is gradually going through his healing process.

In order not to rush his healing process, the physical trainer in agreement with the medical team have designed a special training regime that will ensure that he gradually gets into the team. The special training requires that he trains barefooted.



There was excitement on the faces of his teammates at the training grounds when he showed up to start his programs.



“I am gradually getting better” says Nurudeen. I thank the medical team and the club for the support shown to me. I am most grateful”.