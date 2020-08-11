Sports News

Hearts midfielder Emmanuel Nettey intensifies personal training

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Nettey

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Nettey, has intensified his personal training despite lack of football activities in the country.

The nation’s football governing body not long ago announced the truncation of the season due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his last address to the nation gave national teams the green light to commence training as they prepare for their upcoming qualifies slated for September but the ban on local football is still in full force.



In spite of that, the Hearts of Oak player in his quest not to get rusty is training hard for the upcoming season expected to start in October.

Emmanuel Nettey was a revelation for Accra Heart of Oak in the aborted season after joining the club from Inter Allies.





