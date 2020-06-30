Sports News

Hearts midfielder Emmanuel Nettey picks Jonathan Mensah as his 'best Ghanaian footballer'

In deciding the greatness of a footballer, what do you consider? Is it the player’s career span, talent, trophies won, or individual accolades?

Well, for Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Nettey, his choice of Ghana’s best footballer is informed by the impact the said player has had on his footballing career.



In what could pass for a description as ‘strange pick’ Nettey settled on Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah as the most outstanding player he has watched.



In a yet-to-be aired interview with www.ghanaweb.com Nettey surprisingly opted for the Black Stars center back as his all-time Ghanaian player with the premise that Jonathan Mensah has impacted his career greatly.



“Jonathan Mensah is my best Ghanaian player of all-time. People influence us not just by playing on the field. It’s not because I have personal ties with him but he is someone I really looked up to. It is not just about football but outside”.

“I was told about Abedi Pele and Osei Kofi but I have watched Jonathan Mensah and Asamoah Gyan and they are all great players but if I’m to pick my best Ghanaian player of all time, I will pick Emmanuel Nettey”.



Jonathan Mensah was a member of the Black Satellites team that conquered the world on African soil in 2009.



The 29-year-old was one of the young players that starred for Ghana at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

