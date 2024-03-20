Hearts midfielder Linda Mtange optimistic about league title chances

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Linda Mtange

Following Hearts of Oak's 2-1 victory over Heart of Lions in Kumasi, Congolese midfielder Linda Mtange expressed confidence in the team's ability to clinch the league title for the 2023-24 season if they maintain their winning streak.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Linda emphasized the importance of securing victories in every match to bolster their championship aspirations.



He highlighted the team's recent success as evidence of their potential to claim the title.



"I believe it is beneficial for us to pick all of the points, and with God's help, we were able to do so," Linda remarked, attributing their recent triumph to divine assistance.



The midfielder stressed the significance of accumulating points consistently throughout the season, asserting that sustained success on the field is essential for championship contention.

"I am confident that these results will continue and that we will win the title because trophies can only be won by accumulating all points in a game, and if we continue to win, we will undoubtedly win the league," Linda affirmed.



Hearts of Oak currently occupy seventh position in the league standings after 22 games, with an unbeaten streak extending over eight matches.



As they prepare to face league leaders FC Samartex in their next fixture, Linda and his teammates are motivated to extend their winning streak and bring glory to their supporters.