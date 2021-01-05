Hearts midfielder Michelle Sarpong ruled out for two weeks after picking hamstring injury

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Michelle Sarpong

Accra Hearts of Oak winger, Michelle Sarpong has been ruled out of action for two weeks due to a hamstring injury, GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered.

This is another setback for the talented winger after putting up a series of impressive performances for the Phobians in the ongoing campaign.



The left-footed player last played for the club against King Faisal on matchday six at the Nana Ohene Ameyaw Park.



He scored a brace for the Phobians against Dreams FC in their 3-0 win in the Ghana Premier League.

Sarpong is currently responding to treatment hoping to make a quick recovery.



He will miss Accra Hearts of Oak games against Elmina Sharks and Eleven Wonders.