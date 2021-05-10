Hearts of Oak 2-0 King Faisal: Couple caught on camera in a romantic mood

This couple were spotted at the Accra Sports Stadium during Hearts of Oak's win over King Faisal

Accra Hearts of Oak on matchday 23, in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League, had a comfortable 2-0 win over King Faisal on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

The match that helped the Phobians to keep their top-four spot after the first twenty-three games came with a lot of talking points.



Aside from the penalty controversies from the camp of King Faisal, and Ibrahim Salifu's "sweet" pass to Daniel Afriyie that led to Accra Hearts of Oak's first goal, a lady and gentleman believed to be a couple also gave us something to talk about.



Stadiums are usually not a choice of venues for couples who want to spend some romantic time but a photo shot by @rayziray on Twitter has proven otherwise.



The two were seen in a very romantic mood as the guy was on the verge of kissing the lady when the shot was taken.



Has the stadium become the new spot for lovers to hang out?

See the picture in the post below:





Who said you can't chop love at the stadium?????????????????????????



Hearts of Oak 2-0 King Faisal



Shot by @rayziray pic.twitter.com/raar8rhPBZ — @The Writer (@JOELESHUN4) May 10, 2021