Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko earn $340K from 2022 FIFA World Cup

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh And Danlad Ibrahim Afriyie Barnieh and Danlad Ibrahim were part of Ghana's 26-man-sqauud for the World Cup

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will receive $340,000 (170,000) from FIFA following the participation of their players in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Phobians had their striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh made the squad while Kotoko goalkeeper replaced injured Jojo Wollacot in the team.

Each player will earn their club an amount of 170,000 Euros for representing Ghana at the World Cup.

As per the financial compensation of FIFA to clubs for releasing their players, each day a player stays with the national team, their club earns $9520.

And for being with the national team for almost three weeks, Hearts and Kotoko will be earning $170,000 each.

Both players failed to make an appearance at the World Cup as the Black Stars suffered early elimination from the tournament.

Argentina beat France to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup,

