Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko miss out as CAF officially announces African Football League participating clubs

Hearts and Kotoko failed to make the cut due to their current rankings

The two most glamorous clubs in Ghana, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, have missed out on the selected teams to participate in the inaugural African Football League.

This is because the two teams have fallen off the rankings in recent years because of their shambolic performances in African inter-club competitions.



The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the participating clubs on Tuesday night in an official statement on their website.



The maiden African Football League is set to feature Africa's highest-ranked football clubs.



CAF said it selected the best-ranked teams from three regions to compete for the prized winner medals, trophy and money at stake.



These teams have been selected from three African Regional Blocks: North Region, Central-West Region, and South-East Region.

From the North Region, three clubs are participating: Al Ahly Football Club from Egypt, Espérance Sportive de Tunis from Tunisia, and Wydad Athletic Club from Morocco.



The Central-West Region will be represented by Nigeria's Enyimba Football Club and the Democratic Republic of Congo's Tout Puissant Mazembe.



In the South-East Region, Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club from South Africa, Atlético Petróleos de Luanda from Angola, and Simba Sports Club from Tanzania will be participating.



The draw for the Inaugural AFL competition is scheduled to take place in Cairo, Egypt, on September 2, 2023.