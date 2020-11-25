Hearts of Oak, Ashgold match set Premier League viewing record

Hearts drew 2-2 with Ashgold

The match between Ashgold and Accra Hearts Oak has shattered the record for most views of a Ghana Premier League match which was hitherto held by Kotoko’s match against Techiman Eleven Wonders.

Over 54,000 people are said to have watched the game on the StarTimes App which is the highest in the Ghana Premier League this season.



Kotoko and Wonders set the benchmark when they pulled 42,000 views in their 1-1 drawn game in the opening week of the competition.



The 54,000 fans certainly had a great time as the two teams produced a display worth mentioning.



Ashgold were on the front seat in terms of possession in the opening minutes but Hearts grew into it and drew first blood through striker Kwadwo Obeng Jnr.



Hearts managed to send their lead to half time but Ashgold responded quickly in the second half to draw parity through a Hans Kwoffie goal.

As the game wore on, Patrick Razak went on a solo run before teeing up with Kwadwo Obeng Jnr with a sweet cross that fetched the Phobians their second goal of the day.



Hearts looked to have stolen the three points until a brilliant team move by Ashgold was finished off by Hans Kwoffie for his second of the day.



The goal ensured that both teams left the Accra Sports Stadium with a point each as Hearts were left to rue the glorious chances they missed (during the) first half in particular.



Speaking after the game, Hearts coach Nii Odoom said that he was unimpressed with the performance of his team in front of goal.



He said that had they taken their chances, the game would have been wrapped up in the first half.

"I think am disappointed about the result of the game. This is one game we could have killed the game as early as in the first half. We created all the chances but we couldn't finish up well and in the dying minutes of the game my boys lost a bit of concentration and our opponents equalize. It's a painful draw”, Odoom bemoaned.



Winger Patrick Razak who was named the MVP was, however, happy with the performance of his colleague. He believes they will get better in the next matches.



“I will say I’m impressed because our ambition is for the team to win. And I think everybody has given his best, but so far as we did not get a win, we’ll say our performance was not encouraging,” he added.