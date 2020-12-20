Hearts of Oak Coach Kosta Papic unhappy with team's performance against King Faisal

Hearts of Oak head coach Kosta Papic says he is not happy about the performance of his players despite picking all three points against King Faisal on matchday six of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.

The Phobians were given a tough game by King Faisal who are yet to record a win in the ongoing campaign.



Hearts of Oak were fortunate to have been awarded a penalty in the dying minutes of the game which was expertly converted by Unaf Manaf to secure a 2-1 victory.



Benjamin Afutu had already given the Phobians an early lead in the first half.



Speaking at the post-match conference Kosta Papic said, Three points for important

"The midfielder still don't understand what I still want. We are going to see how thing are going to turn out after three or four matches. Last-minute scoring the goal, three points very important. We must be happy but for me i am not happy due to the performance".



Hearts of Oak climb to 5th on the table with eight points from six matches while King Faisal remain 16th with four points.



Watch the post-match interview below:



