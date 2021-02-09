Hearts of Oak Coach resigns - Reports

Tue, 9 Feb 2021 Source: ghanasportsonline.com
Hearts of Oak assistant Coach Joseph Asare Bediako is said to have resigned from his post.
The former Berekum Chelsea head Coach has reportedly written to the management of the Club about his decision to relinquish his position.
Bediako leaves the Rainbow Club just months after joining.
He previously worked under former Coach Edward Odoom before the arrival of Kosta Papic.
Hearts of Oak are expected to communicate the latest decision to the Public in due course.
The Ghanaian giants are having a patchy run in the League so far this season.
