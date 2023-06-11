Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics narrowly escape relegation in Ghana Premier League

Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics

Accra-based clubs Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics narrowly escaped relegation in the Ghana Premier League 2022/23 season.

The two clubs were neck-deep in the relegation battle on the final day of the season, however, they managed to survive relegation and stay in Ghana's top-flight league.



Hearts of Oak, who had not won a game in a long while, went to the Golden City Park to take on Berekum Chelsea.



The Phobians went into the match after losing four of their last five matches.



Despite sitting in 11th place on the table, Hearts of Oak would have been relegated if they had lost their game and either King Faisal or Tamale City had won their matches.



Hearts of Oak ended up settling for a goalless draw against Berekum Chelsea in the game.

For Accra Great Olympics, they managed to escape the clutches of relegation after being in the danger zone for about two weeks leading up to the end of the season.



Great Olympics were in 16th place with 42 points, boasting two wins, two defeats, and one draw in their last five matches before the final day.



However, in their match against Nsoatreman FC at the Sogakope Park, Great Olympics triumphed with a 2-1 victory, securing their survival and avoiding relegation.



Kotoku Royals, King Faisal, and Tamale City have been relegated from the Ghana Premier League.



JNA/ESA