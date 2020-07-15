Hearts of Oak MD Frederick Moore tours Pobiman Complex

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak S.C, Mr Frederick Moore, and other bigwigs of the Phobian fraternity have paid a visit to the club's Pobiman Complex.
Work on the Pobiman Academy project is moving smoothly with Ghanaian firm K.A Estates Constructions Company Limited working around the clock to finish the work within the projected timeframe.
Last month, the Accra-based giants signed an agreement with the local construction company for them to start the early works on the project.
Turkish firm, Prefabex Limited will take over and are expected to complete the project in two months.
On Wednesday, some high-ranking members of the club including Team Manager Nii Sabahn Quaye and Assemblywoman of the Pobiman area Hon. Selina Avevor toured the site.
The Ultra Modern Training Complex, when completed, will be housed with Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, GYM, Training Centers (Pitches), Laundry, Swimming Pool, Lockers, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen and Dining Hall.
