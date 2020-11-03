Hearts of Oak MD applauds Asamoah Gyan for joining the GPL

Black Stars striker , Asamoah Gyan

The Managing Director for Accra Hearts of Oak, Mr. Frederick Moore has lauded the return of Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan to the Ghana Premier League.

Asamoah Gyan who is the all-time top scorer of the Black Stars has signed a year contract with Legon Cities ahead of the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



Gyan now makes a return to the local scene after leaving Liberty Professionals in 2003.



Mr. Frederick Moore in an interview with Kumasi FM praised the move, adding that Gyan’s decision to return to Ghana should motivate his other colleagues to follow suit.

"I think it’s fantastic. Gyan is a great player and I’m pleased and wish more top players will come back to Ghana and make the league bigger and more successful.



"I wish Asamoah Gyan all the best if there’s something beyond best, I wish him that when he plays all the clubs except Accra Hearts of Oak," he concluded.