Hearts of Oak, Medeama, Karela fined for flouting coronavirus protocols

GFA has fined some clubs

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced decisions on cases of misconducts by three Premier League Clubs in the first round of the Ghana Premier League

Hearts of Oak SC, Medeama SC and Karela FC were all found to have breached the GFA Match day Covid-19 Protocols at their respective match venues.

All three Clubs have been sanctioned by the Disciplinary Committee in its decisions.