Hearts of Oak, Medeama, Karela fined for flouting coronavirus protocols

Thu, 1 Apr 2021 Source: footballmadeinghana.com
The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced decisions on cases of misconducts by three Premier League Clubs in the first round of the Ghana Premier League
Hearts of Oak SC, Medeama SC and Karela FC were all found to have breached the GFA Match day Covid-19 Protocols at their respective match venues.
All three Clubs have been sanctioned by the Disciplinary Committee in its decisions.
Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Related Articles:
- Kotoko fans won’t be allowed to watch team’s home matches
- CAF strongly condemns assault on referees in Ghana Division One League match
- Official: GFA approves Asante Kotoko request to adopt Len Clay Sports Stadium
- Ghana could break AFCON title jinx under Okraku’s tenure- George Afriyie
- 13 clubs to allow fans back to the stadia ahead of GPL second round
- Read all related articles