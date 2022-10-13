Hearts of Oak NCC Chairman to engage supporters after Sunday’s game

Elvis Herman Hesse, the NCC chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak

Elvis Herman Hesse, the NCC chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, has revealed that he will meet with the supporters to address their concerns after Sunday’s crucial game against ASR Bamako.

Phobia supporters are unhappy with the way their dear club is been managed and the poor start to the 2022/23 football campaign.



“ We beg the supporters, the apologies we have given it to them several times but still we will beg them. What is more painful is that every year when we go and perform badly then we come and apologize it is painful but moving forward there is a lot to talk about and there is a lot to address," he said on Happy FM as monitored by footballghana.com

"Issues that if we what to progress as a club we must address but lets finish the game on Sunday we will all come together and see what we can do moving forward,” he added.