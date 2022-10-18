0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak NCC chairman arrested after clash with Vincent Odotei Sowah

Elvis Herman Hesse Jnr 300x214 1 Elvis Herman Hesse

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The National Chapters Committee (NCC) chairman for Hearts of Oak, Elvis Herman Hesse has been arrested by the Police.

His apprehension comes a day after he was captured in a video in a confrontation with club board member Vincent Odotei Sowah.

After the incident, the board member according to the information gathered reported the matter to the police.

The police while investigating the matter have arrested Elvis Herman Hesse.

The arrest was made by the Ministry Police Station to answer questions on a report filed against him.

He is accused of inciting some supporters to also cause damage to the vehicle of Vincent Odotei Sowah including the deflating of the tyres.

Following his arrest, his scheduled press conference for this afternoon has been called off.

There is currently tension between supporters and board members Vincent Odotei Sowah and Alhaji Akambi following the club’s exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.

A section of the fans blames the duo for the woes of the club.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama