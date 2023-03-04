Hearts of Oak PRO Opare Addo urges fans to buy Super Clash tickets early

File photo from a Hearts vs. Kotoko game

Hearts of Oak communications officer Opare Addo has urged supporters to purchase the tickets for Super Clash/2023 President's Cup early to avoid any inconvenience.

This year's Super Clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will double as the President's Cup.



The game will be played on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium and Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Embalo will be the special guest of honour for the encounter. President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo will also be at the stadium to watch the game.



"We are appealing to every Hearts of Oak fan every football fan that when you buy your ticket early then you will be able to have a comfortable place to sit and enjoy the game," he said on Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"The tickets are not many we will plead with our supporters that we took a lot of things into consideration and arrive at this price. We know that the love we all have for the game everybody should get the ticket and support the team on Sunday,"







