1
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak PRO Opare Addo urges fans to buy Super Clash tickets early

Kotoko V Hearts File photo from a Hearts vs. Kotoko game

Sat, 4 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak communications officer Opare Addo has urged supporters to purchase the tickets for Super Clash/2023 President's Cup early to avoid any inconvenience. 

This year's Super Clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will double as the President's Cup.

The game will be played on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium and Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Embalo will be the special guest of honour for the encounter. President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo will also be at the stadium to watch the game.

"We are appealing to every Hearts of Oak fan every football fan that when you buy your ticket early then you will be able to have a comfortable place to sit and enjoy the game," he said on Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com

"The tickets are not many we will plead with our supporters that we took a lot of things into consideration and arrive at this price. We know that the love we all have for the game everybody should get the ticket and support the team on Sunday,"




Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: