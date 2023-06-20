4
Hearts of Oak abandoned me after I got injured, I paid for my medicals – Caleb Amankwa

Defender, Caleb Amankwa, has disclosed that Accra Hearts of Oak neglected him after he got injured last season while playing for the club.

According to Caleb Amankwa, the club abandoned and left him to his fate to foot his medical bills and recover on his own.

Speaking in a recent interview, the former Aduana Stars claimed that the only time he got a call from officials of Hearts of Oak was when the club had a match with Kotoko and they begged him to come and play.

“The only time they called me was when we had a match with Kotoko and I came to play along with other matches. It’s like a recurring injury so I had to take time off and recover from the injury,” Caleb Amankwa stated.

He added, “They have not called me to date since I got injured. When I started getting injured and I had to go for surgery and all that I haven’t heard from anybody.”

As a player who still has a binding contract with Hearts of Oak, Caleb Amankwa expected the club to foot his bills and help him undergo treatment to recover from his injury.

“I got injured in a match for the club, it wasn’t a community football match so they were supposed to take care of me. But ask me if I have gotten anything from the club. Although I am injured and still have a contract with them, no one has even called to check up on me,” he lamented.

Caleb Amankwa is reported to have expressed his desire to leave Hearts of Oak after spending three seasons with the Accra-based club.

