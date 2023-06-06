2
Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are now ordinary teams - Kudjoe Fianoo

Tue, 6 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Kudjoe Fianoo, the head of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), has boldly declared that two of the country's football powerhouses, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, have been reduced to mere shadows of their former glory, branding them "ordinary teams."

Asante Kotoko failed to defend the league title they won last season. The Porcupine Warriors have struggled to win games this season.

Accra Hearts of Oak have also performed poorly in the league this season. The Phobians are currently in a situation where if teams below them don't win on match week 34 and they also fail to win they might be relegated.

Hearts of Oak is 11th on the league table with 45 points and Asante Kotoko is 4th with 51 points.

"If they are doing well they will pull people to watch matches but they are ordinary that is we have rendered them ordinary. So the excitement is not there if you go to Spain it is about Barcelona and Real Madrid," Fianoo told Happy FM as monitored by Footballghana.com

"You come to Germany it is about Bayern Munich Dortmund, in UK it is about Manchester United, Liverpool those traditional clubs. That is why I am so excited that Bofoakwa is back,"

