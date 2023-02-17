0
Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko excluded from inaugural CAF Super League

Fri, 17 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

There will, unfortunately, be no Ghanaian club competing in the inaugural Africa Super League by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

After several consultations since last year, the Super League will later this year in August be staged.

Today, sources have confirmed that the Super League which was originally supposed to start with 24 teams from 16 countries have seen some changes.

Now, only eight clubs will be competing in the CAF Africa Super League.

Information gathered indicates that the two most glamorous Ghanaian clubs, Hearts of Oak, and Asante Kotoko were not invited to the inaugural CAF Super League.

Meanwhile, the competition will feature clubs such as Petro de Luanda (Angola), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Horoya (Guinea), Wydad Atheltic Club (Morocco), Simba SC (Tanzania), and Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia).

Egyptian giants Al Ahly and FC Zamalek will also be there to compete for glory.

It must be noted that the format for the CAF Super League is yet to be finalised.

Details will be reported as and when they become available.

 

