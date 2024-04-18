Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko supporters must embrace modern responsibilities - Vincent Sowa Odotei

File photo

Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Board Member, Vincent Sowah-Odotei, has emphasized the need for supporters of both Hearts and their arch-rivals, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, to embrace the modern responsibilities of backing a football club.

Speaking on Citi TV, Sowah-Odotei expressed his views as Hearts approach the final phase of the 2023–2024 Ghana Premier League season.



With Hearts currently occupying the ninth position in the 18-team league standings after 26 games, Sowah-Odotei acknowledged the disappointment surrounding the club's on-field performance.



Meanwhile, in light of recent events where Kotoko fans protested during a training session to demand the dismissal of head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, the seasoned football administrator urged supporters of both clubs to align themselves with the contemporary responsibilities of being football club fans.

“To me, I believe Hearts and Kotoko, there’s one common denominator; our supporters must begin to catch up with the modern responsibilities of supporters.



"Supporters, management, and board, we all have boundaries, and we must respect the boundaries and allow everybody to have their space and take decisions.”