Hearts of Oak and Ghana legend Anas Seidu Tonda dead

Anas Seidu Tonda is the first from right

Former Hearts of Oak and Black Stars striker, Anas Seidu Tonda has died.

The 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner passed away on July 1, 2023 in his home in Accra, Newtown.



Anas Seidu will be buried on Sunday, July 2, in Accra per the Islamic customs. His body will be laid to rest at the Awudome cemetery.



The legendary forward is fondly remembered for being part of the 'fearsome fivesome' of Hearts of Oak, who conquered Ghanaian football in the seventies.

Together with Mohammed Polo, Peter Hammond, Mama Acqua and Peter Lamptey, they were unplayable in their hay days.



His outstanding performances earned him a place in the Black Stars squad that won the 1978 AFCON, Ghana's third title. Our sincere condolences to the family and all loved ones of former Hearts of Oak and Black Stars forward Anas Seidu Tonda who passed away on Saturday. The burial process is scheduled to take place at his residence at Accra New Town this afternoon. RIP Tonda," wrote the FA on Twitter.



