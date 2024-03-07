Hearts of Oak announce Kofi Agbesimah as new skipper, Richard Attah to serve as deputy

Hearts of Oak Kofi Agbesimah

Hearts of Oak have rang changes in the leadership of their playing body, with defender Kofi Agbesimah becoming the new skipper.

Agbesimah takes over the armband following the departure of Gladson Awako who has completed his return to Great Olympics.



Goalkeeper Richard Attah and defender Kelvin Osei Assibey will serve as first and second deputies respectively.



Kofi Agbesimah, who is enjoying his maiden season with Hearts of Oak, landed the captaincy role due to his exceptional leadership qualities.



Since joining the club in the summer from Bechem United, he has made 18 appearances and secured his place in the starting eleven with his dedicated performances.

The naming of the new leadership is part of the new manager, Aboubakar Ouattara's, goal of giving the team a new look in their pursuit of success in the 2023/2024 season.



Hearts of Oak are currently seventh on the Ghana Premier League table.



