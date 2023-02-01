1
Hearts of Oak announce signing of Cameroonian Albert Dieudonne Eonde

94239ad12fc5a7220ed4e52566d93bbc L Cameroonian striker Albert Dieudonne Eonde

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League powerhouse Accra Hearts of Oak have announced the signing of Cameroonian striker Albert Dieudonne Eonde.

The 24-year-old signed a three-year contract with the Phobians after passing a medical examination.

The club said, "We have strengthened our attacking options with the inclusion of Eonde Albert Dieudonne on a 3 year deal."

Eonde previously featured for Dynamos FC in Zimbabwe, where his debut season saw him score 12 goals.

Eonde played for a number of other teams, including Vipers FC, Canon of Yaoundé, FC Platinum, and Rayong FC of Thailand, before signing with Dynamos.

He joined Dynamos in January 2022 and is now moving on to a new challenge with Accra Hearts of Oak.





