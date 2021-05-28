Hearts of Oak announces gate fees for Berekum Chelsea game

• Popullar stand goes for GH₵10
• Berekum Chelsea beat Accra Hearts of Oak away from home in the 2019/2020 truncated league
• Hearts of Oak will play Berekum Chelsea on matchday 27
Accra Hearts of Oak has announced the gate proceeds for their matchday 27 game against Berekum Chelsea.
The Phobains will host the one-time champion at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 30, 2021.
The Phobains are currently leading the Ghana Premier League table on goal difference as they are being chased by their rivals Asante Kotoko ahead of the matchday 27 games.
Popular stand and Centre line will go for GH₵10, Lower VIP GH₵30 while Upper VIP goes for GH₵50.
A win for Accra Hearts of Oak will need a win against Berekum Chelsea will guarantee their place on top of the Ghana Premier League table.
You missed the Techiman victory ..... Be the 12th man to cheer Phobia to victory on Sunday.— Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) May 26, 2021
Phooooooooobiaaaaa!!! ❤️????????
Rate for our match.#AHOSC#PositiveEnergy#HeartsChelsea pic.twitter.com/8ETkCRsWdV
You can also watch this week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:
- GPL Preview: Aduana Stars to battle Asante Kotoko in tough game
- GPL Preview: Karela United to lock horns with Great Olympics today
- Alhaji Grusah calls for fair officiating ahead King Faisal-Eleven Wonders duel this weekend
- Beat Kotoko and you will win the league- Don Bortey to Hearts of Oak
- Beating Kotoko is like ‘eating fufu and palm nut soup with lots of meat’ – Aduana Stars GM
- Read all related articles