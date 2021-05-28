Hearts of Oak announces gate fees for Berekum Chelsea game

• Popullar stand goes for GH₵10

Accra Hearts of Oak has announced the gate proceeds for their matchday 27 game against Berekum Chelsea.



The Phobains will host the one-time champion at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 30, 2021.



The Phobains are currently leading the Ghana Premier League table on goal difference as they are being chased by their rivals Asante Kotoko ahead of the matchday 27 games.



Popular stand and Centre line will go for GH₵10, Lower VIP GH₵30 while Upper VIP goes for GH₵50.

A win for Accra Hearts of Oak will need a win against Berekum Chelsea will guarantee their place on top of the Ghana Premier League table.





You missed the Techiman victory ..... Be the 12th man to cheer Phobia to victory on Sunday.



