Hearts of Oak appoint Delali Anku-Adiamah as new Managing Director

File photo

Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak have announced the appointment of Delali Anku-Adiamah as the club’s new Managing Director.

The appointment of the new Managing Director takes effect immediately according to a press statement issued on Friday, February 9.



“The Board of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Limited has appointed Mr. Delali Anku-Adiamah as the club's Managing Director. His appointment takes immediate effect.



“Mr. Delali Anku-Adiamah holds a PhD in Computational Systems Biology from the University of Manchester UK, BSc Computer Science with Business Management from the University of Birmingham, UK amongst many other qualifications,” a club statement from Hearts of Oak said.

The new Hearts of Oak Managing Director in the past worked at the Finance Department of Manchester United, Accenture as the Technology Consultant Manager, Markit as VP, Professional Services CodedRed RMS, FactSet as Senior Implementation Specialist, Autonomy, an HP Company as the Technical Specialist (Pre-Sale).



In the statement from Hearts of Oak, it urged all supporters to offer the new Managing Director maximum support during his stay at the club to lead the team to achieve success.