Hearts of Oak appoints Carlos Pinto as Technical Director

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak has officially announced the appointment of Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto as their new Technical Director.

The Phobians have not had a substantive head coach since parting ways with Kim Grant in December last year.



Edward Nii Odoom has been serving as the stopgap coach since then.



The 46-year-old touched down in Ghana earlier this week ahead of his appointment.



Edward Nii Odoom will be assistant to the Portuguese tactician for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.



The club announced this on their Twitter page on Thursday, October, 22 that the Portuguese tactician Carlos Pinto has joined the Phobian fraternity.

"Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto is our new Technical Director. Welcome to the Rainbow Family.Akwaaba ???????????? ???????????? #AHOSC"



Pinto has previously handled Angolan clubs Clube Recreativo da Caala and Recreativo de Libolo.



He also coached Ethiopian giants, Saint George SA.



Pinto last handled the FC Famalicão U23 from September 2019 to June 2020 playing 26 matches, winning just 4, losing 11, and drawing 11.





