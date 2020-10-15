Hearts of Oak are unlucky to face Aduana Stars in 2020/21 GPL opener - Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars forward, Yahaya Mohammed has said that Accra Hearts of Oak are unlucky to have been paired against them in the opening fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

Aduana Stars will host Accra Hearts of Oak at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa in this match day one fixture which will be the top liner of the week.



Yahaya Mohammed who was in contention for last season’s Goal king award which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic said the Phobians should be prepared for a defeat on matchday.



“It is very difficult playing a big team in your first match in the league. You can see that since 2009 Aduana Stars came in to the league they can also be considered as heavyweights in the league”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“This is a very big match and can be considered as a category A match. Playing the game at Dormaa, I will say Hearts is unlucky. They are not lucky for the first match”.

He added: “If you want to win the league, then you have to beat the big boys.



Beating Hearts of Oak will tell you that you can win the league. They are coming in for a win, same as we but I will say they are not lucky."



The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League is scheduled to kick off on November 13.