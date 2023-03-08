Hearts of Oak ask Slavko Matic to step aside as Hearts coach

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Slavko Matic

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Akanbi has revealed that Serbian manager Slavko Matic has been asked to step aside from his role as the head coach of the club.

The Serbian manager was asked to step aside by the Accra Hearts of Oak hierarchy for the Super Clash against Asante Kotoko following the protest from the supporters at the club's training facility on Friday, March 3, 2023.



In Matic's absence, assistant coach David Ocloo took charge and won the matchday 20 game against Asante Kotoko courtesy Konadu Yiadom's 56th-minute goal.



Commenting on the future of the coach, Alhaji Akanbi stated that he has been asked to step aside and that a decision on his future will be taken during a meeting with the Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV.



"Slavko Matic has been asked to stay away. We will meet Togbe Afede then we will see the way forward," he told Sunyani-based Service Radio.

Accra Hearts of Oak are now 4th on the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League after beating rivals Asante Kotoko on matchday 20 which was used to honour Akufo-Addo as the President's Cup.



The Phobians' next game will be at the Bibiani Park against Gold Stars on matchday 21.



