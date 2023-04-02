Hearts of Oak assistant coach David Ocloo praises defenders after draw with Dreams FC

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak assistant coach, David Ocloo, praised defenders Caleb Amankwah and Konadu Yiadom for their outstanding performance in their game against Dreams FC on Saturday, April 2, 2023.

Although the team was seeking back-to-back wins after defeating Accra Lions, the hosts prevented them from securing maximum points, resulting in a draw.



Coach David Ocloo acknowledged the defenders' excellent performance, saying: “I previously mentioned that Caleb is a warrior, and I believe Konadu is learning a lot from him. Both of them are fantastic. They were brilliant on Wednesday and again today.”



The Rainbow Club's defenders, including Samuel Inkoom and Dennis Korsah, put in an exceptional effort in defence, but they could not secure a win against Dreams FC.

The draw meant that Hearts of Oak missed the opportunity to move up on the league table, and they are currently in fourth place with 39 points.



In their next Premier League fixture, Hearts of Oak will host Nsoatreman FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Accra Hearts of Oak will be hoping to secure a win to maintain their position in the league and keep their hopes of winning the title alive.