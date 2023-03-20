Hearts of Oak assistant coach excited over win against Kotoku Royals

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak assistant coach, David Ocloo has stated that his team played well in their match week 22 game against Kotoku Royals.

Caleb Amankwah's winning goal in added time gave Hearts of Oak, who had previously played Bibiani Gold Stars to a goalless draw, a critical victory.



Hearts of Oak found the game to be a difficult task even though they were playing a team that was in the danger zone.



Ocloo emphasized his joy and satisfaction at the outcome in a post-game interview with StarTimes.



“I feel elated, I feel excited. I told you it was going to be a difficult game. They are down so they will come with a multiple effort and that is what they did but kudos to John. He has done a yeoman's job the boys played well but don't forget we are the never say die lads".

"You can see Linda is getting to know the lads more as time goes on the telepathy will come because during the first half you could see that they are not getting the movement very well."



"Because Linda is new to them but very soon they will come up. I will like to thank them for their support I really appreciate what they did today they should keep it up and we will not disappoint them we will keep putting smile on their face," David Ocloo said at the post-match interview.



Accra Hearts of Oak are now 4th on the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League table with 35 points.