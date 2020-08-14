Sports News

Hearts of Oak blames agents for rampant player’s contract extension refusals

Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo

Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has attributed the rampant player’s contract extension refusals at the club to football agents.

The Phobians not long ago parted ways with five of their players which included star man Joseph Esso, Christopher Bonney, Bernard Arthur, Benjamin Agyare and Abubakar Traore.



In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Ghana Premier League giants were in talks with the players hoping that they would extend their contracts.



But unfortunately, the club and the players did not reach an agreement and for that matter, management of the rainbow boys announced that the players will not continue with the team next season.

Reacting to the continued decline of contract extension amongst local players, Opare Addo indicated that “In fact, football agents are not helping the game at all. Everyone knows there is something good abroad for players but playing in Ghana”



“Agents influences players not to extend their deals with the club which Hearts of Oak is a victim. This is affecting so many clubs.



"Sometimes it can be the decision of the player but I think that some people as they parade around as agents are not helping the future of some of these players and it is not only Hearts of Players, I’m referring to players on the African continent. Those agents are seriously causing problems for clubs” he told Atinka FM

